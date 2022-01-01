Cheese fries in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca
New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca
493 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Kids Grilled Cheese+Fries
|$10.50
A grilled cheese unlike any other, we have a kid’s melt that’ll have you oozing with delight serving up your little one’s happy belly. This cheesy dish is served with our famous golden waffle fries.
|Garlic Cheese Fries
|$9.95
This flavor taxi’s headin’ to Gramercy for our famous waffle fries, tossed delicately in our fingerlickin’ housemade garlic aioli, topped with creamy melted cheddar and a sprinklin’ of chives. V + GF.
More about Boomers
FRENCH FRIES
Boomers
3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton
|Loaded Fries with Cheese and Bacon
|$13.49
Waffle Fries topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce. Served with side of Sour Cream, Ketchup and Homestyle Ranch sauce.