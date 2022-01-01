Chicken salad in Boca Raton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Carrot Express

20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Platter$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Item pic

 

Laspadas (Boca)

2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Salad$9.60
Chicken Salad Contatiner
Small 8" Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Laspadas (Boca)
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Platter$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Bagelworks image

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
More about Bagelworks
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Milanese Salad$15.55
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad per pound$18.00
Chicken Salad$12.95
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
Chicken Salad
More about Bagel Inn
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Milanese Salad$15.95
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
Item pic

PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD

Angelo's To Go

126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.7 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Your Choice of Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.
1/2 Chicken Cutlet w/ Salad & Drink$8.99
Caesar Salad (w/o Chicken)$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.
More about Angelo's To Go
Item pic

 

Laspadas (17th Street)

1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Round Kaiser Chicken Salad$6.25
Large 12" Chicken Salad$12.55
Chicken Breast Salad$9.85
More about Laspadas (17th Street)
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Chicken Salad$15.99
Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Rotelli West Boca
Korean BBQ Chicken Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Boomers

3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Chicken Salad$15.79
Premium blend of lettuce topped with pieces of all white meat Chicken breast, diced Tomatoes and Red Onions, Wonton strips and drizzle of Korean BBQ sauce. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
More about Boomers
Saquella Cafe image

 

Saquella Cafe

410 VIA DE PALMAS, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Paillard Salad$15.00
More about Saquella Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Roadhouse

7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quinoa Salad$25.00
grilled chicken, quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red pepper, roasted sweet potato, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, candied pecans, honey balsamic
Asian Chicken Crunch Salad$24.00
sliced grilled chicken, romaine, purple cabbage, carrots, scallion, red pepper, mandarin orange, toasted almonds, toasted sesame seeds, asian sesame dressing
More about Roadhouse

