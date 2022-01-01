Chicken salad in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Laspadas (Boca)
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614, Boca Raton
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.60
|Chicken Salad Contatiner
|Small 8" Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Chicken Milanese Salad
|$15.55
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Chicken Salad per pound
|$18.00
|Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Served as a sandwich, wrap or platter.
|Chicken Salad
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Chicken Milanese Salad
|$15.95
Arugula & romaine lettuce mixed with diced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, lightly breaded chicken breast,pan fried then topped with fresh basil & our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
Angelo's To Go
126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Topped with Your Choice of Hand Breaded or Baked Chicken. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.
|1/2 Chicken Cutlet w/ Salad & Drink
|$8.99
|Caesar Salad (w/o Chicken)
|$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Toasted Italian Bread Cubes and Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese. Served with a Side of Our Homemade Eggless Caesar Dressing.
Laspadas (17th Street)
1495-D SE 17th ST, Fort Lauderdale
|Round Kaiser Chicken Salad
|$6.25
|Large 12" Chicken Salad
|$12.55
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$9.85
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Pecan Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Candied pecan encrusted chicken served over a bed of Romaine lettuce with candied pecans, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Boomers
3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton
|Korean BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.79
Premium blend of lettuce topped with pieces of all white meat Chicken breast, diced Tomatoes and Red Onions, Wonton strips and drizzle of Korean BBQ sauce. Served with side of Korean BBQ sauce and Jalapenos.
Saquella Cafe
410 VIA DE PALMAS, Boca Raton
|Greek Chicken Paillard Salad
|$15.00
Roadhouse
7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
|Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$25.00
grilled chicken, quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red pepper, roasted sweet potato, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, candied pecans, honey balsamic
|Asian Chicken Crunch Salad
|$24.00
sliced grilled chicken, romaine, purple cabbage, carrots, scallion, red pepper, mandarin orange, toasted almonds, toasted sesame seeds, asian sesame dressing