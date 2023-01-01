Chicken shawarma in Boca Raton
Olive U - Boca East
5560 north military trail, Boca Raton
|Chicken Shawarma with Lentils Rice
|$0.00
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions.
House Sauce is Included
Chicken Shawarma is flavored with Curry, Cumin and Garlic. Not Spicy
Olive U - Boca West
9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Chicken Shawarma with Lentils Rice
|$0.00
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions.
House Sauce is Included
Chicken Shawarma is flavored with Curry, Cumin and Garlic. Not Spicy
Gyro Xpress Boca
5030 Champion Boulevard G1B, Boca Raton
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.49
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$13.99
Chicken Shawarma served in a pita with lettuce,
tomatoes, onions, tzatziki and Greek dressing
|Chicken Shawarma wrap
|$14.39
Chicken Shawarma with garlic sauce and pickles wrapped in a Tortilla and toasted.