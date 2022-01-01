Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Carrot Express

20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express

10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
More about Carrot Express
Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.25
Stuffed with crispy chicken and gorgonzola cheese
Tuscan Chicken Wrap$13.95
roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto
More about Bagel Inn
Zingers Delicatessen

7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Zingers Delicatessen
SUSHI

Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca

399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Ground Chicken, Butternut Squash, Lentils, Lettuce Cups, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Herb Ranch yogurt and Avocado Hummus
More about Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca
Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Chicken Wrap$10.99
Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.
Chicken Casaer Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
More about Rotelli West Boca
Bao Boca

7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.95
More about Bao Boca

