Chicken wraps in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, kale, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese and our signature Caesar dressing
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.25
Stuffed with crispy chicken and gorgonzola cheese
|Tuscan Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
roasted pepper, spinach, mozz, pesto
Zingers Delicatessen
7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
SUSHI
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca
399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$18.00
Ground Chicken, Butternut Squash, Lentils, Lettuce Cups, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Herb Ranch yogurt and Avocado Hummus
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Pecan Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Pecan encrusted chicken, lettuce, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, candied pecans & our balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onions, bacon and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Casaer Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.