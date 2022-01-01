Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate bars in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Chocolate Bars
Boca Raton restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Roadhouse
7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Bar
$12.00
chocolate mousse, chocolate sable, chocolate drizzle
More about Roadhouse
Carmela's Boca Raton
7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Bar
$14.00
More about Carmela's Boca Raton
