Chocolate mousse in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Chocolate Mousse
Boca Raton restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Roadhouse
7000 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Mousse
$12.00
chocolate mousse, chocolate sable, chocolate drizzle
More about Roadhouse
Carmela's Boca Raton
7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Bar
$14.00
More about Carmela's Boca Raton
