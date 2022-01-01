Churrasco in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve churrasco
More about El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
9964 Sandalfoot Boulevard, Boca Raton
|Churrasco Colombiana
|$22.99
Grilled NY strip steak center cut (16oz). Served with white rice, french fries, salad and chimichurri sauce.
More about Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Boca Raton
Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Boca Raton
20455 St Rd 7, Boca Raton
|Churrasco w Shrimp
|$34.00
A skirt steak char-grilled topped with our homemade chimichurri served with large grilled shrimp. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
|LUNCH- Churrasco
|$17.00
|Churrasco
|$29.00
A skirt steak char-grilled, topped with our homemade chimichurri. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.