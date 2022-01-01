Crispy chicken in Boca Raton
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.25
Stuffed with crispy chicken and gorgonzola cheese
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.25
Crispy Chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumber, tomasto, onion
Bao Boca
7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton
|Crispy Orange Chicken
|$11.95
chicken glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.95
breaded chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, shredded carrots, spicy mayo topped with crunch peanuts in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli