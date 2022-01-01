Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.25
Stuffed with crispy chicken and gorgonzola cheese
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$15.25
Crispy Chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumber, tomasto, onion
More about Bagel Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Bao Boca

7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Orange Chicken$11.95
chicken glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice
Crispy Orange Chicken$21.95
chicken glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice
Crispy Chicken$10.95
breaded chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, shredded carrots, spicy mayo topped with crunch peanuts in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli
More about Bao Boca
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5455 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Avg 4.7 (2342 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

