Garlic bread in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nino's Italian Restaurant
7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Garlic Bread with cheese
|$6.99
Fresh italian bread brushed with fresh garlic and herbs, then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$6.99
Thick & Thin Restaurant & Pizzeria
23062 Sandalfoot Plaza Drive, Boca Raton
|Garlic Bread
|$3.95
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$5.95
PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD
Angelo's To Go
126 NE 2nd St, Boca Raton
|Garlic Bread
|$5.99
By the 10 inch Loaf