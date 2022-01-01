Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Olive U

5560 north military trail, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$6.50
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.
Greek Salad$6.50
More about Olive U
Bagelworks image

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.49
More about Bagelworks
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

 

Olive U

9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.50
Greek Salad$6.50
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.
More about Olive U
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.55
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini
More about Bagel Inn
Zingers Delicatessen image

 

Zingers Delicatessen

7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Zingers Delicatessen
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.95
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
More about Rotelli West Boca
Saquella Cafe image

 

Saquella Cafe

410 VIA DE PALMAS, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Paillard Salad$15.00
More about Saquella Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Carmela's Boca Raton

7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$22.00
Greek Salad$16.00
Greek Salad$16.00
More about Carmela's Boca Raton

