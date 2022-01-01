Greek salad in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve greek salad
Olive U
5560 north military trail, Boca Raton
|Large Greek Salad
|$6.50
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Olive U
9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Greek Salad
|$13.55
Lettuce green & red peppers, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives & Greek feta cheese
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Greek Salad
|$15.95
Rotelli West Boca
21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Greek Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, pepperoncini and kalamata olives with a lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing. Served in a bread bowl.
Saquella Cafe
410 VIA DE PALMAS, Boca Raton
|Greek Chicken Paillard Salad
|$15.00