Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Boca Raton restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.95
More about Bagel Inn
FRENCH FRIES
Boomers
3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton
Avg 4.2
(2 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries
$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers
