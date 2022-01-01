Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Bagel Inn
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

Boomers

3100 Airport Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.2 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.79
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon. Served with Fries and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about Boomers

