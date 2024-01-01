Lamb gyros in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve lamb gyros
More about Mykonos Grill - Boca NEW
Mykonos Grill - Boca NEW
501 Northeast 20th Street, Boca Raton
|BEEF AND LAMB GYRO PITA
|$8.95
Seasoned thin slices of gyro beef and lamb meat, served wrapped in warm pita bread, with 4-5 fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
|Beef & Lamb loose Gyro meat
|$8.95
More about Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton - St. Andrews Blvd
Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton - St. Andrews Blvd
21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Side
|$4.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter
|$14.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
|Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo
|$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink