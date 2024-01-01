Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Item pic

 

Mykonos Grill - Boca NEW

501 Northeast 20th Street, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF AND LAMB GYRO PITA$8.95
Seasoned thin slices of gyro beef and lamb meat, served wrapped in warm pita bread, with 4-5 fries , tomatoes, onions & our homemade tzatziki sauce
Beef & Lamb loose Gyro meat$8.95
More about Mykonos Grill - Boca NEW
Restaurant banner

 

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton - St. Andrews Blvd

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef & Lamb Gyro Side$4.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter$14.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
More about Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton - St. Andrews Blvd

