Lobsters in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve lobsters

Nino's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nino's Italian Restaurant

7120 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Oreganatta$39.95
More about Nino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$22.95
Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Federal

2001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$21.95
Our Famous Lobster filled ravioli with tomato cream & diced Shrimp , Served with our famous garlic rolls
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Lobster Pad Thai.$31.00
lightly battered lobster tail sauteed with rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots in a pad thai sauce
Tom Kha Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup.$14.00
Lobster Monster Roll.$30.00
crispy lobster, asparagus and cucumber i/o with masago and sesame seeds
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton

