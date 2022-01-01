Miso soup in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants that serve miso soup

Miso Soup image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

21302 St. Andrews Bvld., Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.99
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Miso Enoki Soup image

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Enoki Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton

