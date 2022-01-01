Muffins in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve muffins
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
Bagelworks
8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|BRAN MUFFIN
|$3.09
|CORN MUFFIN
|$3.09
|CRANBERRY MUFFIN
|$3.09
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton
|Muffins Choco
|$2.95
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Living Green Cafe
2202 n federal hwy, boca raton
|GF Chocolate Flax Muffins
|$1.50
|Assorted Muffins
|$3.99
-Chocolate Chip
-Banana Walnut
-Blueberry