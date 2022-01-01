Noodle soup in Boca Raton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bagelworks image

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (CUP)$4.99
CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (BOWL)$5.99
More about Bagelworks
Inch and Ounces image

 

Inch and Ounces

400 clematis street unit 103, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Noodle Soup$10.95
More about Inch and Ounces
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Chicken Noodle Soup$8.95
Pint Chicken Noodle Soup$7.25
More about Bagel Inn
Zingers Delicatessen image

 

Zingers Delicatessen

7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Qt. Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
More about Zingers Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Noodle Soup.$19.00
rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth
Hong Kong Noodle Soup.$16.00
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Restaurant banner

 

Bao Boca

7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Bao Boca

