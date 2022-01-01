Noodle soup in Boca Raton
Bagelworks
8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (CUP)
|$4.99
|CHICKEN SOUP W/ NOODLES (BOWL)
|$5.99
Inch and Ounces
400 clematis street unit 103, West Palm Beach
|Noodle Soup
|$10.95
Bagel Inn
1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
|Quart Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.95
|Pint Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.25
Zingers Delicatessen
7132 Beracasa Way, Boca Raton
|Qt. Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton
|Duck Noodle Soup.
|$19.00
rice noodles, bean sprouts, toasted garlic, scallions and bok choy in a duck broth
|Hong Kong Noodle Soup.
|$16.00
egg noodles, roast pork, wonton, bean sprouts, scallions, garlic, and bok choy