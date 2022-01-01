Penne in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Toast

Boca Raton restaurants that serve penne

fd50ffbb-680f-4f56-acdd-e4839eaf594f image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Penne & Vodka Pasta$15.95
Pasta & minced onions in Vodca tomato & cream sauce
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato
Restaurant banner

 

Carmela's Boca Raton

7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne a La Vodka$19.00
More about Carmela's Boca Raton

