Rice balls in Boca Raton

Go
Boca Raton restaurants
Toast

Boca Raton restaurants that serve rice balls

Rice Balls Arancini (6pc) image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

9101 Lakeridge blvd, Boca raton

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Balls Arancini (6pc)$12.95
Roasted rice, ground beef, cheese & peas with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cannoli Kitchen- Yamato

Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton

Pad Thai

Pho

Steak Salad

Miso Soup

Curry

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

Edamame

Map

More near Boca Raton to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston