Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon avocado rolls in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Boca Raton restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls
SUSHI
Sunset Sushi
2433 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton
Avg 5
(1 review)
Salmon Avocado Roll
$12.00
More about Sunset Sushi
Sunset Cafe
4800 North Federal Highway Suite 101B, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$12.00
More about Sunset Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton
Cheeseburgers
Clams
Italian Sandwiches
Chopped Salad
Garlic Bread
Pies
Ham Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Boca Raton to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(355 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(141 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(68 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(40 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1093 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(27 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(401 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston