Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Boca Raton

Go
Boca Raton restaurants
Toast

Boca Raton restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Item pic

 

Lemongrass - Boca Raton

101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll.$10.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber i/o with sesame seeds on top
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Restaurant banner

 

Rave Pizza & Sushi

7300 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.75
More about Rave Pizza & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton

Crispy Chicken

Rice Balls

Sicilian Pizza

Salmon Salad

Risotto

Blintz

Carrot Cake

White Pizza

Map

More near Boca Raton to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston