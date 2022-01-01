Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve souvlaki

Gyro Xpress - 5030 champion Blvd #G1b

5030 champion Blvd #G1b, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Souvlaki Pita$11.49
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.49
Ribeye Souvlaki Pita$11.49
Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton - St. Andrews Blvd

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.79
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$11.99
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer
Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo$12.79
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
