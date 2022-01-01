Tacos in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve tacos
Eat District, LLC
1914 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton
|Soft Flour Tacos
hoisin aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeno, peanuts and fried onions
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
146 NW 20th St, Boca Raton
|Large Taco
|$14.99
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
SUSHI
Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca
399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton
|Chicken Taco
|$17.00
Red pepper Chimichuri, Pickeled Onion, Charred Corn Salsa
|Steak Taco
|$19.00
Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Avocado, Cilantro
|Shrimp Taco
|$19.00
Red pepper Chimichuri, Pickeled Onion, Charred Corn Salsa
Naked Taco - Boca Raton
9658 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Americano Taco
|$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
|Chicken Vallarta Taco
|$8.00
mango salsa + lime crema + cilantro
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Taco
|$8.00
chicken tender + lime crema + carrot + celery slaw + blue cheese crumble