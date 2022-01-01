Tamales in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve tamales
More about El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
9964 Sandalfoot Boulevard, Boca Raton
|Tamales
|$12.99
A corn "cake" filled with chicken, pork, potatoes peas and carrots all wrapped in a banana leaf and cook by hot steam. Served with white rice and arepa.
More about El Balcon de las Americas - Boca Raton (Glades Road)
El Balcon de las Americas - Boca Raton (Glades Road)
9834 Glades Road, Boca Raton
|Tamales
|$12.99
A corn "cake" filled with chicken, pork, potatoes peas and carrots all wrapped in a banana leaf and cook by hot steam. Served with white rice and arepa.
|Tamales Breakfast
|$11.99
A corn