Tamales in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot

9964 Sandalfoot Boulevard, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamales$12.99
A corn "cake" filled with chicken, pork, potatoes peas and carrots all wrapped in a banana leaf and cook by hot steam. Served with white rice and arepa.
More about El Balcon de las Americas - Sandalfoot
Item pic

 

El Balcon de las Americas - Boca Raton (Glades Road)

9834 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamales$12.99
A corn "cake" filled with chicken, pork, potatoes peas and carrots all wrapped in a banana leaf and cook by hot steam. Served with white rice and arepa.
Tamales Breakfast$11.99
A corn
More about El Balcon de las Americas - Boca Raton (Glades Road)

