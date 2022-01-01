Udon noodles in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve udon noodles
More about Ramen Lab Eatery
Ramen Lab Eatery
100 Northeast 2nd Street, Boca Raton
|Side Udon Noodle
|$4.00
More about Lemongrass - Boca Raton
Lemongrass - Boca Raton
101 Plaza Real S unit E, Boca Raton
|Mongolian Udon Noodle.
|$29.00
marinated mongolian steak, stir fried with thicj chewy wheat noodles, chili jam, garlic, thai basil, red peppers, onions and scallions
|Drunken Udon Noodles.
|$18.00
flat rice noodle sauteed with red onions, scallions,bamboo shoots and bell peppers in a spicy basil sauce