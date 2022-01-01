Veggie burgers in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
20642 State Road 7, Boca Raton
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102, Boca Raton
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun