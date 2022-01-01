Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Boca Raton

Go
Boca Raton restaurants
Toast

Boca Raton restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Bagelworks

8177 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE W/ POWDERED SUGAR$7.99
More about Bagelworks
Bagel Inn image

 

Bagel Inn

1999 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$9.50
fresh fruit $2
More about Bagel Inn
Item pic

 

New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca

493 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Empire Waffle Fries$5.50
Some saw New York is the best city on Earth, and we say that our Empire Waffle Fries stand taller than the rest with flavor and the perfect crisp-to-fluffiness ratio. VEGAN + GF.
More about New York Grilled Cheese Co - Boca
Restaurant banner

 

Oak & Ember Kosher Steakhouse

7600 West Camino Real, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken N Waffle$18.00
avocado cream, watermelon radish, yuzu glaze
More about Oak & Ember Kosher Steakhouse
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

5455 N Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Avg 4.7 (2342 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton

Bulgogi

Ravioli

Carbonara

Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Rolls

Cashew Chicken

Lasagna

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Boca Raton to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston