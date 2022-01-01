Go
Boca Taqueria

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

TACOS

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112 • $

Avg 3 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Sauteed shrimp, pineapple salsa, cheese
Nachos$7.50
Chips, beans, meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, & pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, & pico
Chicken Taco$2.75
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Beef Taco$4.25
Shredded beef, lettuce, pico, & cheese
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112

Mesa AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
