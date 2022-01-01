Go
Toast

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR

Come in and enjoy!

82 WINTER STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BoCava Brut Rosé (private label)$36.00
(Trepat), Penedes
Flan de Bocado$10.00
pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit
Pretzel Relleno$8.50
housemade stuffed pretzel, blended cheeses, herbs, green onion, smoked pimenton grain mustard
Pollo a La Plancha$9.50
grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette
Pollo Picante - Spanish Buffalo Style Chicken (feeds 4-6)$50.00
• Braised Chicken Thighs – smoked pimenton Buffalo hot sauce, served over creamy manchego polenta, crumbled bleu cheese, shaved carrot, celery
• Accompaniments
• Large Ensalada Madalena
• Warm Peach Bread Pudding – caramel and whipped cream
• Add Cheese & Charcuterie / $10 (manchego, jamón serrano, toasted baguette, honey, membrillo, peppadew peppers)
See full menu

Location

82 WINTER STREET

Worcester MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkway Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boulevard Diner - Worcester

No reviews yet

No place finer than the Boulevard Diner since 1936!

Pixels & Pints

No reviews yet

Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

Leo's Ristorante- Worcester

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston