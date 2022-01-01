Go
Bocados

delivering happiness. Bocados que te llevan a Colombia sin salir de Atlanta

1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee

Popular Items

Picada personal$18.99
with sausage, chicken bbq, ribs, pork belly,arepa,casava, yellow potato, green plantain, salad, empanada, burger, sweet plantain, tomato and celery
Jugos en Leche$3.99
Patacon carne$10.99
traditional toston with shredded meat
Quail egg$2.99
Cebolluda Burger$13.50
traditional Colombian burger with onion fried in mustard and bbq
Chicharron con Arepita$6.99
Manzana$2.50
Traditional Hot dog$10.50
traditional Colombian hot dog
Milhoja$5.00
Arepa de queso con lechera$3.99
1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Trigos is a family owned and operated restaurants. All our food is made from scratch using the best and most traditional ingredients from the Colombian cuisine. Our buñuelos have been rated the best in Georgia!!

