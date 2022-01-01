Go
Main pic

Bocados Sushi x Hibatchi

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1300 coffee rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1300 coffee rd, Bakersfield CA 93308

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bocados Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

No reviews yet

VMG IS SO GRATEFUL FOR YOU!!!

Sonder

No reviews yet

Sonder is a hospitality, quality and service-driven New American restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Offering fare inspired from the travels of friends and family. Come Hang!

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bocados Sushi x Hibatchi

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston