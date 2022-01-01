Go
Toast

BOCA

Come in and enjoy!

74 8TH Street SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brussels$9.00
Salmon$28.00
See full menu

Location

74 8TH Street SE

Hickory NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:50 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Warehouse 18

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market on Main

No reviews yet

Order online for Chef Prepared Menus that you will enjoy!

Mas Amor Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vintage House

No reviews yet

The Vintage House is the leading fine-dining establishment in the local area. Serving elevated American Bistro classics in Hickory's Historic Abernathy home which was built in 1915.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston