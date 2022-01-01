Boca Loca Cantina River North

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

No reviews yet

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

