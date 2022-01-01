Boca Loca Cantina River North
Tacos all day, everyday!
416 West Ontario
Popular Items
Location
416 West Ontario
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunny Bowls - Merch Mart
Come in and enjoy!
Marshall's Landing
Come in and enjoy!
Billy Goat Tavern - Merch Mart
Come in and enjoy!
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.