Boca Loca Cantina River North

Tacos all day, everyday!

416 West Ontario

Popular Items

Pollo Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, ancho Chile braised chicken
Trio Dips & Chips$12.00
White queso with green chilis, guacamole, pico de gallo
Guacamole & Chips$12.00
Made fresh with haas avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice
Elote$8.00
Sweet corn, butter, mayo, cotija cheese, chili pequin, lime
Carne Asada Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, topped with burrito sauce, queso blanco, sour cream, green onions, Grilled skirt steak
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$16.00
Pollo & Carne Asada Fajitas$25.00
Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Grilled skirt steak, corn OR flour tortilla topped with onion & cilantro
Chicken Pozole Verde Soup (Bowl)$13.00
Shredded lettuce, radishes, cilantro, lime, corn tortillas
Taco Bowl$14.00
Shredded lettuce, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, topped with radish, avocado, queso fresco
Location

416 West Ontario

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

