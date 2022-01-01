Go
Bocas Grill Doral

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.

10210 Northwest 58th Street

Popular Items

Fosforera$26.00
Venezuelan typical seafood broth served with calamari, shrimp, mussels and fish. Accompanied with arepa, lime and spicy sauce.
Wok Chicken Kids$8.00
Nutella Brownie$9.00
Criolla Salad$12.00
Homemade Dressing, Lettuce mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Hearts of Palm, and Avocado.
Tallarines Verdes
Hervido Criollo$13.50
Cheese Burger$8.00
Chicha$8.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Creamy Noodles
Location

Doral FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
