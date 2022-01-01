Bocas Grill Doral
We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.
10210 Northwest 58th Street
Popular Items
Location
10210 Northwest 58th Street
Doral FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ceviche Power
Come in and enjoy!!
Parrillada Familiar Da Silva LLC
Every Family has a tradition, welcome to ours.
Pepito's
Come in and enjoy!
Paradise Coffee
Come in and enjoy!