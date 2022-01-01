Go
Bocas Grill & Bar

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Kids$8.00
Trio de Empanadas$11.00
Frescolita$3.00
Cachapa with Cheese$13.00
Black Beans Side$3.00
Pabellon Criollo Venezolano$16.00
Tequeños$7.50
Sampler Reloaded$26.00
8 mini Arepas, maíz pildao 2 molida and 1 de cheese, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli
Rice Wok Smoked Lomo$22.00
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
