Go
Toast

Bocas Grill

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

3399 NW 72 Ave #128 • $$

Avg 4 (656 reviews)

Popular Items

Pabellon Criollo Venezolano$16.00
Wok Noodles
Arepa Llanera$19.00
Beef, chopped Avocado with Pico de Gallo (Tomatoes, Red Onion and Cilantro) and Soft White Cheese
Churros$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$18.00
Tequeños$7.50
Mango Juice$5.50
Wok Smoked Lomo$24.00
Arepa Girasol$10.00
Fried Egg (over easy, medium or hard) with Shredded Yellow Cheese
Cachapa With Cheese$13.00
Cachapa,soft white cheese and Sour Cream
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

3399 NW 72 Ave #128

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prime 36 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Arabito Grill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Baguette

No reviews yet

Baguettes, croissants, wraps, salads, cold-pressed juices and shots, smoothies, milkshakes, and more.

VERONA-RISTORANTE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston