BOCCA
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM
1,590 Reviews
$$
100 Alden Road
Fairhaven, MA 02719
Popular Items
Create your own pizza
garlic oil, prosciutto di parma, caramelized onions, grape tomatoes, goat cheese, fig jam, arugula
house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend
grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle
LUNCH SPECIALS
Arugula, spinach, strawberries, blue berries, sea salt feta cheese, red onions, toasted almonds, blackberry vinaigrette.
fresh salmon, cajun spice blend, quinoa medley, marinate cucumber & tomato salad
sun-dried tomato pesto, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic drizzle
breaded five cheese ravioli lightly fried, arugula & roasted tomato, | garlic parmigiana cheese, balsamic drizzle
fresh macerated berries, pound cake, whipped cream, mint
APPETIZERS
lump crab cakes, fire-roasted corn relish, spicy remoulade sauce
point judith calamari rings lightly fried, | banana peppers, roasted tomatoes, spicy remoulade sauce
two house-made kobe beef meatballs, red sauce, narragansett ricotta cheese (garlic bread available to add on)
pan-seared local sea scallops, crispy pancetta, sweet corn crema, pickled hot peppers
CIABATTA
house recipe crab cake, bacon, arugula, tomato, remoulade sauce, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato pesto, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, | arugula, balsamic drizzle
grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red onion, sun dried tomato pesto aioli, garlic parmigiana fries, housemade coleslaw
LUNCH SOUP SALAD
mixed greens, italian cold cuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, mozzarella, house vinaigrette
chopped romaine, great hill bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon, fire-roasted corn salsa, grape tomatoes, parmesan peppercorn dressing
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella, toasted bread, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
romaine, shaved parmigiana, house-made croutons, caesar dressing
award winning recipe, clams, rich creamy broth, potatoes
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing
LUNCH PASTA
fettuccine, rich parmigiano cream sauce
butternut squash filled pasta, sautéed fresh vegetables, maple brown sugar cream sauce
two quarter pound kobe meatballs, red sauce, penne pasta
fresh pasta sheets, seasoned ground beef, red sauce, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano, mozzarella
crispy breaded eggplant, red sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, angel hair pasta
fresh pasta of the day, basil, vodka marinara sauce, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper, fresh narragansett ricotta
cavatappi pasta, five cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
rigatoni, four meat red sauce, touch of cream, shaved parmigiano cheese
LUNCH POLLO CARNE
Breaded veal cutlet, red sauce, parmigiana cheese, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
sautéed boneless chicken, lemon, capers, white wine butter sauce, fettuccine,
tortelloni filled with five cheeses, grilled chicken, house made alfredo sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
grilled bourbon marinated tenderloin tips, garlic, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
sautéed boneless chickenl, garlic, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, fettuccine pasta
LUNCH PESCE
fresh native haddock, chouriço & cornbread stuffing, lemon butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
scrod, scallops, shrimp, sherry wine, bread crumbs, cavatappi pasta, parmigiana cream sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with sliced apples and apple cider glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
sautéed shrimp, hot red pepper relish, garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, lemon, shaved parmigiana, fettuccine
KIDS
fettuccine and house made alfredo sauce
served with fries
served with Angel Hair pasta
cavatappi pasta, five cheese sauce
Kobe meatball, your choice of pasta & sauce
served with fries
cheese filled pasta with choice of sauce
LUNCH SIDES
CHEF SPECIALS
ahi tuna (rare), prosciutto di parma, capers, toasted almonds, citrus vinaigrette
lightly dressed lobster salad on a grilled brioche roll, romaine lettuce, french fries and cole slaw
fresh berries, mascarpone cream, orange zest, cannoli chip crumble
salsa verde, citrus braised pork, pepperjack cheese blend, fire roasted corn salsa
APPETIZERS
fresh salmon, arborio rice, dill, fontina, parmigiana, red cabbage, lemon aioli
chilled octopus, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, baby kale, red cabbage, honey orange vinaigrette
PIZZA
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
sliced pepperoni, house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend
garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, herbed ricotta, | grated parmigiana
red sauce, pepperoni, linguica, italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions
spicy buffalo sauce, breaded chicken, red onions, bleu cheese crema drizzle
local linguica, house recipe pizza sauce and premium cheese blend
garlic oil, sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana, crushed red pepper
portuguese steak sauce, shaved steak, prosciutto di parma, hot red peppers, fried egg
PASTA
sautéed boneless chicken, bell peppers, | onions, mushrooms, garlic, tomato herb broth, rigatoni
angel hair, romano parmigiana cheese blend, butter, cracked black pepper
fresh pasta of the day, basil, vodka marinara sauce, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper, fresh narragansett ricotta
POLLO VITELLO
breaded chicken, creamed spinach, mozzarella, fettuccine with red sauce or alfredo sauce
sautéed boneless chicken, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, sage white wine sauce, fettuccine
breaded veal, creamed spinach, mozzarella, fettuccine with red sauce or alfredo sauce
tender breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, roasted tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiana, honey orange vinaigrette, fingerling potatoes
sautéed boneless veal, lemon caper sauce, fettuccine
sautéed boneless chicken, lobster meat, white wine reduction, asparagus, béarnaise sauce, angel hair pasta
sautéed boneless veal, lobster meat, white wine reduction, asparagus, béarnaise sauce, angel hair pasta
sautéed boneless veal, prosciutto di parma, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, sage white wine sauce, fettuccini pasta
tender breaded veal cutlet, arugula, roasted tomatoes, red onion, shaved parmigiana, honey orange vinaigrette, fingerling potatoes
sautéed boneless veal, garlic, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, fettuccine
PESCE CARNE
shrimp, lobster, scrod, scallops, cavatappi pasta, mornay sauce, bread crumbs
GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS
sautéed shrimp, zesty sazón sauce, garlic, onions (garlic bread is available to add on)
grilled marinated octopus, shrimp and scallops, fire-roasted corn relish, arugula, honey orange vinaigrette, parmigiana fingerlings
pan-seared george’s bank scallops, sweet peas, fresh tomatoes, creamy risotto, sweet corn crema
grilled 12 oz center cut sirloin, barolo wine reduction, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus
fresh pasta of the day, basil, vodka marinara sauce, plum tomatoes, crushed red pepper, fresh narragansett ricotta
chef selected meat and local cheeses
PEI mussels, onion, fresh basil, pancetta, | sundried tomato pesto, white wine broth, | crushed red pepper
fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, raspberry coulis, baby kale, toasted pistachios
grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle
crispy bacon, pickled hot peppers | sun dried tomato pesto, shredded romaine, | mildly spiced hard boiled eggs
DESSERTS
espresso soaked ladyfingers, whipped mascarpone, cocoa dust whipped mascarpone, cocoa dust
flourless chocolate cake, sold by the slice
Fresh cannoli shells, filled with citrus zested mascarpone, dipped in chocolate chips, dusted with powdered sugar
KIDS
SIDES
our house recipe made with premium cream, and parmasan cheese
grilled with seasoning blend
sautéed with garlic oil
our house recipe made with premium ingredients - Not Dairy Free
our house recipe made with premium ingredients
grilled with seasoning blend
grilled with seasoning blend
our house recipe made with premium cream, and parmasan cheese
BEER WINE TOGO
American IPA - 5.7% abv - 16 oz. can
Cabernet Sauvignon, CA - 750 ml bottle
Pinot Grigio, Italy - 750 ml bottle
MONDAY DINNER FOR TWO WINE CHOOSE 1 Of The Following Copy
use promo code DIN4TWO at checkout
use promo code DIN4TWO at checkout
MONDAY DINNER FOR TWO 49 95 CHOOSE 2 Of Chefs Selected Entrees Copy
grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, fettuccine, house-made alfredo sauce
CHEF SPECIALS
lobster & ricotta filled pasta (4), sherry cream sauce, tomato-basil compote
SOUP SALAD
baby kale, spinach, feta, crushed pistachios, roasted tomatoes, quinoa, avocado, basil-lime vinaigrette
PASTA
PESCE CARNE
grilled 8 oz center cut beef tenderloin, great hill bleu cheese butter roasted fingerlings, grilled asparagus
grilled beef tenderloin tips, house made alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, great hill bleu cheese, fettuccine, balsamic drizzle
grilled bourbon marinated tenderloin tips, garlic, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
sauteed shrimp, zesty sazon sauce, garlic, onions, penne pasta
POLLO VITELLO
sautéed boneless chicken, zesty sazon sauce, garlic, onions, fettuccine
GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS
breaded chicken, red sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, angel hair pasta
spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, shredded carrots, black olives, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house vinaigrette dressing
ground, beef, vegetables, beans, penne pasta, tomato broth
italian sausage, kale, potatoes, creamy broth
SIDES
steamed
one kobe meatball with red sauce
grilled
bourbon marinated and grilled
baked ciabatta with garlic butter
choose a house made sauce and pasta
grilled with seasoning blend
lobster meat, cavatappi pasta, five cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
cavatappi pasta, five cheese sauce, seasoned bread crumbs
parmesan-scallion
seasoning blend and parmesan cheese
DESSERTS
vanilla flavored custard, sugar brulee topping (PLEASE NOTE: due to the preparation method and take-out packaging, this item may appear differently than as expected for dining in)
