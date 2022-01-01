Go
Toast

BocceBowl

Come in and enjoy!

125 West Chestnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediterranean$11.00
Chicken, Lemon Garlic Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Pickled Onion, Parsley, Tzatziki, Toasted Chickpeas
Hawaiin$13.00
Poke' Tuna, Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Edamame,Spicy Aioli, Wonton Strips, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Crisps
Elote' Salad$5.00
Roast Corn,Black Beans, Edamame, Tajin, Chipotle Crema, Cotija, Cilantro
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado Spread, Radish, Everything Seasoning
Edamame$4.00
Salt and Sesame
Korean$13.00
Steak, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Kimchi Cucumbers,Red Cabbage, Gochujang Aioli, Sesame Seeds, Cotiija, Woonton Strips
Mexican$11.00
Ground Beef or Chicken, Red Cabbage, Cheddar, Salsa Verde, Elote' Salad,Tortilla Strips,Spiced Pepitas, Cilantro and Guacamole
Korean Cucumbers$5.00
Marinated Cucumbers, Red Onion, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes
Hummus and Veggies$7.00
Garlic, Sumac, Carrots, Cucumbers
See full menu

Location

125 West Chestnut Street

Jeffersonville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Geraldine's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Geraldine's Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch every day of the week. Our online ordering module allows you to schedule your pickup when you're ready for it, at least a half h our in advance. Note: Online ordering may not be available during our busy times on the weekends.

Common Haus

No reviews yet

Bavarian Beer Hall, Event Space, and Catering

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Thats My Dog Food Truck

No reviews yet

Mobile Hotdog food truck.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston