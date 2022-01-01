Go
Toast

Bocelli

Vintage Italian

102 E. Depot St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

102 E. Depot St.

Shelbyville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Coffee Break

No reviews yet

If you’re looking for the perfect cup of joe to go with your slice of cappuccino cake, hungry for a loaded omelet, interested in a delicious lunch, or wanting to have your special event catered, then our small café in Shelbyville, TN may be exactly what you need.

Casa Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Hacienda

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston