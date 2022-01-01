Bocho Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
124 S 6th St #150
Location
124 S 6th St #150
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Atomic Liquors & Kitchen
Come on in and enjoy!
Fremont Food Truck
Chef inspired dishes casually served to-go style
Corduroy
Come in and enjoy!
Carson Kitchen
Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Las Vegas, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.