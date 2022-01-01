Go
Toast

Bodacious Bakehouse

Bodacious Pizza & Bakehouse is a locally owned restaurant and bakery. Our menu features quality ingredients & flavor combinations highlighting "just out of the oven freshness". Our bakery delivers hand crafted, artisan breads & pastries

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1177 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$12.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh basil.
Classic Cheese Pizza$11.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella.
Mediterranean Pizza$12.25
Garlic oil, spinach, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
Pepperoni Pizza$11.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella topped with pepperoni
Veggie Pizza
Garlic oil, red sauce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
Loaded Baked Potato Pizza$13.00
Garlic oil, house-made loaded baked potato salad (contains bacon), cheddar cheese, bacon, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with our house-made ranch dressing. Please note: we cannot remove the bacon from our potato salad.
Vegan Calzone, Build Your Own$13.50
Choice of "meatless" balls, chic'n, vegan sausage or vegan pepperoni plus 2 veggies
All sauces will be served on the side.
Garlic Knots (Vegan)$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.
Meatball Sub$11.25
Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and served on a fresh baked sub bun.
Greek Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tomatoes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Frog Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery

No reviews yet

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen, Brewery & Distillery-Va Beach

Twist Martini & Assoc.

No reviews yet

A Crafted Experience.

Keagan's

No reviews yet

Keagan's is a proud local pub, situated in the heart of Virginia Beach Town Center. We have a full menu offer for lunch, dinner and late night, that encompasses the best pub items to be found in the area, including many that stay true to our Irish roots. Keagan's is also the #1 destination in the area for live entertainment, sports viewing and we have both private and semi-private areas available for parties and events.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston