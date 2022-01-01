Go
Bodega 1205 image

Bodega 1205

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1205 1St Avenue Suite 102

Columbus, GA 31901

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Yucca Fries$3.99
Guava Empanada$2.99
Sweet Plantains$3.99
Cafe Con Leche
Cuban$14.50
Swiss Cheese, pork, ham, pickles, and mustard on toasted cuban style bread
Beef Empanada$2.99
Chicken Empanada$2.99
Pizza Empanada$2.99
Tripleta a La Bodega$14.50
Ham, Turkey Ham, and Chorizo with sautéed onions and diced peppers, provolone cheese, and Spicy bodega Sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1205 1St Avenue Suite 102, Columbus GA 31901

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Animal Farm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PLUCKED UP CHICKEN & BISCUITS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saltcellar

No reviews yet

Contemporary Seafood

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bodega 1205

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston