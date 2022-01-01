Bodega 1205
Closed today
No reviews yet
1205 1St Avenue Suite 102
Columbus, GA 31901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
1205 1St Avenue Suite 102, Columbus GA 31901
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Pizza Place
Come in and enjoy!
The Animal Farm
Come in and enjoy!
PLUCKED UP CHICKEN & BISCUITS
Come in and enjoy!
Saltcellar
Contemporary Seafood