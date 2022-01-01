Go
Bodega Taqueria Aventura image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bodega Taqueria Aventura

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

417 Reviews

19129 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Crispy Fish$5.00
Fried Grouper, Pickled Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Tartar Verde
Churros$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar, Nutella
Taco Box$12.00
Includes 2 Tacos, Chips, Salsa, Guacamole
Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Birria Sauce
Clasico Burrito$12.00
Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onion, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema
Fiji Water$3.50
Pollo Asado$4.25
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa
Burrito Box$15.00
1 Burrito - Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onions, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema with side of Chips, Salsa Ranchera and Guacamole
Barbacoa$5.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Red Onions, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura FL 33180

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Italica Aventura

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Eat Healthy! Eat Delicious!

Taco Box Aventura

No reviews yet

The Best Taco Experience in Town!

OMAKAI sushi

No reviews yet

OMAKAI sushi

Bodega Taqueria Aventura

orange star4.4 • 417 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston