La Bodega by Cúrate

The Cúrate crew is excited to bring you La Bodega by Cúrate – an all-day cafe and Spanish specialty foods shop offering classic Spanish pastries and coffee, casual lunch, and takeout meals and paella. Fill your cart with the highest quality Spanish specialty food items, including charcuterie and cheese, frozen Cúrate favorites, and a full selection of wine, beer, cider, vermouth, and sherry — available for in-store shopping, dine in and takeout.
*This menu item contains raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Popular Items

3 for $10 Empanadillas$10.00
Empanadilla de Costilla$4.00
Braised Apple Brandy Beef short rib with green olives and braised greens
Ensalada (cafe)$14.00
gem lettuce, asparagus, peas, manchego,
lemon-pistachio vinaigrette
Gazpacho 10oz$5.00
Croissant "Bikini" (Cafe)$14.00
Griddled croissant, french omelet, Curate jamon casero, carmelized onion, mushrooms sauteed with sherry, manchego, allioli
Fresh House Made Baguette *available after 10:30am*$7.00
Bocadillo de Tortilla Francesa (Cafe)$10.00
soft rolled french-style omelette on a baguette with tomato
Bocadillo de Gambas Fritas (Cafe)$16.00
Crispy SC royal red shrimp with allioli and pipara peppers on baguette.
Tortilla Espanola$10.00
our signature Curate style tortilla, the classic spanish potato and onion frittata
Bocadillo de Jamon (Cafe)$12.00
Serrano ham on a baguette with fresh grated tomato and manchego
Location

32 S Lexington Avenue

Asheville NC

Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
