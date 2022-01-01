Go
Bodega on Central

Rustic-chic spot offering Cuban sandwiches, Latin American platters & specialty juices & smoothies.
1180 Central Ave.

Popular Items

CUBAN$9.75
Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread
POLLO PLATO$11.00
Chicken, rice, beans, maduros
MARKET SALAD$8.25
Romaine, cabbage, jicama, cucumbers, red bell peppers, mangoes, pineapple, red onion, chiles, cilantro, chile-lime vinaigrette
VEGETARIAN SANDWICH$9.50
Tofu, avocado, cucumber, jicama, cilantro, mojo, cuban bread
LECHON PLATO$11.00
Lechon, grilled onions, rice, beans, maduros
MADURO$5.25
TEMPEH SANDWICH$9.50
Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing
POLLO SANDWICH$9.75
Chicken, avocado, mango, jicama, pickled chiles, cilantro, mango mayo, cuban bread
RICE & BEANS$7.75
LECHON SANDWICH$9.75
Lechon, grilled onions, mojo, cilantro, cuban bread
Location

St. Petersburg FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
