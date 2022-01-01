Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Pizza Bar West Avenue

No reviews yet

Pizza Bar West Avenue, located on 16th street and west avenue, serving our signature 30-inch customizable pies including a Sicilian pie, only available on Fridays. Other menu additions include an assortment of cauliflower crusted pizzas and a newly curated menu of appetizers, salads, and small bites. The beverage menu will include new favorites such as Frozen Classic Negroni and canned wines and beers.

