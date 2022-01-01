Go
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has been named Florida's best spot for tacos, offering traditional Mexican food with a unique and Miami inspired twist.

1220 16th Street

Popular Items

Pollo Asado$4.25
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Verde, Ranchera & Brava
Mango Frozen Margarita$7.00
Corona$7.00
Steak Chimichurri$5.00
Grilled Ribeye Steak, Tomato, Crispy Onions, Cilantro, Chimichurri Aioli
Guacamole$9.00
Tomato, Onion, Cilantro with Homemade Chips
Al Pastor$4.25
Roasted Pork, Charred Pineapple, Red Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada
Chili Queso$8.00
Melted Oaxaca, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Chili with Homemade Chips
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Plain Tortilla with Cheese Served with Chips
Refrito$5.00
Refried Black Beans, Side of Tortilla
Location

1220 16th Street

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 am
