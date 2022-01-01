Go
Toast

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge

Enjoy!

TAPAS

3116 M Street NW • $$

Avg 4 (2126 reviews)

Popular Items

Tabla De Jamón Serrano Con Manchego$21.00
Jamón Serrano with Manchego Cheese
Croquetas De Pollo$11.00
Crispy,Golden Chicken Croquettes
Pollo Y Chorizo Paella$44.00
Chicken and Chorizo Paella
Pulpo A La Plancha$13.00
Seared Octopus with Potatoes and Smoked Paprika
Tostada De Queso De Cabra Con Miel$10.00
Toasted Bread with Goat Cheese and Honey
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Crispy Potatoes tossed in a Spicy Ali-Oli topped
with garlic Ali-Oli
Calamares Fritos Con Ali-Oli$12.00
Fried Calamari with Ali-Oli
Gazpacho Andaluz$8.00
Traditional Andalucían Chilled Gazpacho Soup
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3116 M Street NW

Washington WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Church Hall

No reviews yet

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

Baked & Wired

No reviews yet

Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!

Blues Alley Jazz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston