Bodega Todo

Bodega Todo is the home of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co.
Food truck ordering cannot be done on this site.

218 President St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
DELUXE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun
TACO BOX COMBO$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$11.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO$4.50
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
*This taco cannot be served with salsa on the side.
SHRIMP TACO$4.50
Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
CHEESEBURGER$8.00
Our 4oz classic smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Make it a combo by adding fries. Make it GF by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burgers do not require a temperature.
CLASSIC FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Remoulade Sauce, Coleslaw. Served on a Brioche Bun.
DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER$12.00
(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce
Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun!
*Smash burger does not require temperature
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

218 President St.

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
