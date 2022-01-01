Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo is the home of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co.
Food truck ordering cannot be done on this site.
218 President St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
218 President St.
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Street Bird, Westside
The Original Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich!
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Asian Comfort Food.
Xiao = \t小 (xiăo) Little
Bao = \t宝 (băo) Treasure/precious
包 (bāo) Wrap/bundle/package
Semilla
Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.
Bon Banh Mi - Downtown Charleston
Southeast Asian Kitchen and Bar