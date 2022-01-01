Go
Bodega WPB

118 South Clematis Street

Popular Items

Crispy Fish$5.00
Fried Grouper, Pickled Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Tartar Verde
Pollo Asado$4.25
Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa
Taco Box$12.00
Includes 2 Tacos, Chips, Salsa, Guacamole
Fiji Water$3.50
Clasico Burrito$12.00
Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onion, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema
Barbacoa$5.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Red Onions, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada
Churros$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar, Nutella
Burrito Box$15.00
1 Burrito - Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onions, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema with side of Chips, Salsa Ranchera and Guacamole
Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Birria Sauce

Location

118 South Clematis Street

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:45 am
