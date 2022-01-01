Bodega WPB
118 South Clematis Street
Popular Items
Location
118 South Clematis Street
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Little Moirs Leftovers Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Matteo's of Boca Raton
Newly renovated Matteos of Boca Raton has been serving traditional Northern and Southern Italian Cuisine in a chic casual setting to locals and out of town visitors for 15 years.
Addiction Restaurants Inc.
Come in and enjoy!