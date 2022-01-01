Go
Club Bodega image

Club Bodega

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

65 West Kinzie

Chicago, IL 60654

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

65 West Kinzie, Chicago IL 60654

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pink Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dineamic Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RPM Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Club Bodega

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston