Bodegón

Inspired By Galicia, Made In New Jersey, Tapas Made For Sharing.

631 Anderson Avenue

Popular Items

Chorizito$9.00
House made Chorizo
Croqueta De Jamón (1pc)$2.00
Three Hams, Bechamel 1 pc
Rape a La Gallega$16.00
Monkfish a la plancha, Ajada
Rabas$7.00
Friend Calamari, Aioli
Pulpo Prensado$16.00
Pressed Galician Octopus served cold, Pimentón
Camarron Frito$12.00
Fried Shrimp, Al Ajillo Aioli
Merluza A La Plancha$22.00
Seared Hake Fillet, Potato, Green Olive, Orange
Arroz De Marisco$24.00
Seafood Rice, Shrimp and Squid
Chicharrón$13.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Salsa Agridulce
Location

631 Anderson Avenue

Cliffside Park NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
