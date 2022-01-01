Bodegón
Inspired By Galicia, Made In New Jersey, Tapas Made For Sharing.
631 Anderson Avenue
Popular Items
Location
631 Anderson Avenue
Cliffside Park NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Arientte corp
Burger Restaurant
Avo's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Rustica Lounge Bar
Rustica Lounge Bar Restaurant
We serve Italian-American fusion dishes in an artfully designed indoor and heated outdoor SKYLIGHT WINTER GARDEN in the heart of Bergen County.